Dec. 19, 1992 – Sep. 25, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral Services for Myron Keith Coleman, 29, of Natchez, who died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Natchez will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Forest Aid Baptist Church with Rev. Elmo Frye officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be held on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, from 5 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Masks are required.

Myron was born on Dec. 19, 1992, in Natchez, the son of Nancy Ann Coleman. He was a graduate of the Natchez High Class of 2012.

He leaves to cherish his memories: his mother, Nancy Ann Coleman; daughters, Paisley Myree Coleman; an unborn son; two sisters, Candance Marie Coleman and Jumaya Juarie Coleman; grandparents, Leroy Smith and Hattie Ruth Smith, other relatives, and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com