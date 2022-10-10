Centreville snaps losing streak

CENTREVILLE — Centreville Academy freshman quarterback Parker Nettles threw four touchdown passes and senior running back Tyler Wooley ran for two scores as the Tigers celebrated homecoming with a 46-24 win over the Louisiana Kings last Friday night.

Nettles completed five of nine passes for 94 yards and no interceptions. Two of his touchdown passes went to senior wideout Peyton Jones, who led Centreville in receiving with two receptions for 44 yards. The first TD pass went 24 yards in the first quarter to give the Tigers a 12-0 lead. The second was a 20-yarder late in the third quarter to give them a commanding 46-16 lead.

Wooley had touchdown runs of 17 and 32 yards in the first quarter as the Tigers increased their lead to 25-0. The only thing that went wrong for a Centreville team that finally ended a four-game losing streak was that it missed three of its first four extra points. Wooley finished with 104 yards rushing on just five carries.

Email newsletter signup

Junior running back Ace Sellers hauled in a 22-yard touchdown pass from Nettles to being what turned out to be a 32-point first quarter for the Tigers. Freshman wide receiver/defensive end John Austin Sterling scored two touchdowns on the night. The first was a 15-yard fumble return late in the first quarter and the second was on an 18-yard pass from Nettles in the third quarter.

The Louisiana Kings, a home-school team out of Lafayette, La., tried to get back in the game in the second quarter. They scored on a pair of short touchdown runs, each of which were followed by successful two-point conversions. And their defense shut out the Tigers to make it a 32-16 game at the halftime.

However, the Tigers responded with a 14-point third quarter to put the game out of reach. The Kings scored their last touchdown in the fourth quarter on a nine-yard touchdown pass and two-point conversion.

Centreville’s defense held the Louisiana Kings to just 10 first downs and 153 yards of total offense. And while the Tigers lost three fumbles of their own, their defense recovered four fumbles.

Centreville Academy (4-5) returns to action Friday when the Tigers travel to Brookhaven to take on Brookhaven Academy at 7 p.m. Friday. The MAIS Class 4A Cougars are 6-2 overall and on a three-game winning streak, including back-to-back shutout wins over Centreville’s District 3-3A opponents — Sylva-Bay Academy (35-0) on Sept. 30 and Amite School Center (51-0) last Friday night.