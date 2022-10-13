Area schools need wins to bounce back, keep playoff hopes alive

NATCHEZ — While both Cathedral High School and Vidalia High School need wins this Friday night to keep their playoff hopes alive, Ferriday High School is looking to bounce back after a stunning loss at home last week.

Silliman Institute at Cathedral

NATCHEZ — The Cathedral High School Green Wave play host to the Silliman Institute Wildcats at 7 p.m. Friday at D’Evereaux Stadium in an important MAIS District 3-5A game for both teams. This will also be Cathedral’s Senior Night game as well as the annual Pink Wave Game.

Cathedral dropped to 3-5 overall and 0-2 in district play after a 30-8 setback at home to the Central Hinds Academy Cougars last Friday night. Another loss would likely end any chances making the Class 5A Playoffs in a few weeks.

Silliman Institute lost at home to a red-hot Oak Forest Academy team 49-20 last Friday night to fall to 4-4 overall and 1-1 in district play. That was the Wildcats’ second straight loss after a 4-2 start to the 2022 season.

Rayville at Vidalia

VIDALIA, La. — The Vidalia High School Vikings will look to end a two-game losing streak as they welcome the Rayville High School Hornets to Dee Faircloth Viking Stadium for homecoming at 7 p.m. Friday in an LHSAA District 2-2A game.

Vidalia fell to 4-2 overall and 0-2 in district play after a rough 52-6 loss on the road to the Mangham High School Dragons last Thursday night. Meanwhile, Rayville sits at 1-5 overall and 1-2 in district play after a 42-0 win at home over Madison High School last Friday night, the Hornets’ first win of the season.

The Vikings must win to keep their playoff hopes afloat with games against a good General Trass High School and district newcomer Oak Grove High School still on the horizon.

Ferriday at Oak Grove

OAK GROVE, La. — Coming off a 22-16 loss at Melz Field to the General Trass High School Panthers last Thursday night, the Ferriday High School Trojans will look to get back in the win column as they hit the road to take on the Oak Grove High School Tigers at 7 p.m. Friday in an LHSAA District 2-2A game.

Ferriday had its two-game winning streak snapped last week are now 2-4 overall and 2-1 in district play while district newcomer Oak Grove fell to 3-3 overall after a 28-21 loss last week to Class 1A Haynesville High School. The Tigers are currently 1-1 in district play.