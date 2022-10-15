Vintage warplanes participating in regional training clinic roar across Natchez skies, land at airport Saturday

Curious about the roar of WWII aircraft engines buzzing along the Mississippi River and across downtown Natchez?

The vintage planes were part of a Warbird Formation Clinic out of Tallulah, Louisiana. The Southern Heritage Air Foundation and the North American Trainer Association is hosting the clinic.

Planes flew down from the Tallulah and Vicksburg area to Natchez, made several passes over downtown Natchez and other areas Saturday morning and then landed at the Natchez Airport Saturday morning. After a quick breakfast, pilots took off and flew back to Tallulah.

Below are photographs of the planes in the air and on the ground Saturday: