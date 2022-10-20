Barbara Nell Reed Brown

Published 4:59 pm Thursday, October 20, 2022

By Staff Reports

FAYETTE – Services for Barbara Nell Reed Brown, 69, of San Antonio, TX formerly of Fayette, MS who died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in San Antonio will be at Rose Hill #2 Baptist Church in Fayette, MS on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Roosevelt Harried, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.

Visitation will be on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, from 9:30 until 11 a.m. at the church.

