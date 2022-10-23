To the editor: Preservation commission has no authority

The Natchez Preservation Commission is acting outside its jurisdiction and has been for years costing citizens a lot of money and distress to adhere to Historic Guidelines. There is only one Historic District designated by the City in 1951 by approval of the Mayor and Board of Aldermen. Please see the information on the Mississippi Department of Archives and History pages one through three. The 4, 5, and 6th pages do not reflect a local ordinance, plus you can’t read it but what you can read is that it is a proposal and not an ordinance.

https://www.apps.mdah.ms.gov/ord/lhd/Natchez%20Historic%20District%20Ordinance.pdf

All of the other districts were designated by Mimi Miller in 1979 and were approved as National Historic districts versus state and or local. See page 3 of the nomination form for where National is checked but state or local boxes were not checked.

https://www.apps.mdah.ms.gov/nom/dist/56.pdf

Historic Natchez Foundation is not a part of the City and has no say so over our city. Under the City Code Chapter 102 — Historic Preservation it is laid out the steps in order to designate a Historic District in Natchez.

I asked the City of Natchez for the record of an ordinance approving those districts. The (last) City Planner could not do so. The only one they had was the one created in 1951. I talked to the current City Planner, and she agrees but says she has no control over the Natchez Preservation Commission. You will see on the front page of the paper today where they are once again harassing and threatening citizens of Natchez to do their will when they have no right to do so. 727 N. Pearl is not in the original district. Neither is Nellies. Neither is downtown Natchez. I have told them this over and over again. They need to be stopped! The Mayor just smiles and does nothing.

For the sake of citizens in Natchez please stop these people from acting outside their jurisdiction. They tear down houses without going through the city processes for such demolitions. They send people to court to pay fines. They are harassing citizens of Natchez who never signed up for these Districts created by Mimi Miller. She and her foundation were never elected to impose their will on the City of Natchez yet do so without any legal authority. They need to be put in their place.

Alma Carpenter, Natchez