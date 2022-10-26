April 17, 1939 – Oct. 2, 2022

NATCHEZ – Memorial services for William Edward Washington, 83, of Natchez, who died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Natchez will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at West Gate Funeral Home (George F. West, Sr. Memorial Chapel) with Pastor Dandridge Brooks officiating.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

William was born April 17, 1939, in Natchez, the son of George Long Washington and Mamie Pernell.

He is preceded in death by his parents, George Long Washington and Mamie Pernell; stepfather, Allen Pernell; sisters, Alene P. Harris, Lenora Marie Harris, and Barbara Ruth Dixon.

William leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Kameshala Allen Washington; his former wife, Thelma L. Washington (mother of his only child); daughter, Sharon D. Washington, MD; brothers, Leon Davis and Antonio Pernell; sister, Beverly Reed (Wayne); nephew, Glyn Harris (Mary) and a host of nieces and nephews.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com