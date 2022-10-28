TRUNK OR TREAT, Doo, doo, doo, doo

Published 5:57 pm Friday, October 28, 2022

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

The bubble machine at a Baby Shark-themed trunk was as big a hit as the candy for the little trick-or-treaters at First Presbyterian Daycare on Friday morning.

Children dressed for various occupations during the festivities, such as firefighters, football players, superheroes, dinosaurs, princesses and tiny animals.

Above are scenes from the festivities.

