TRUNK OR TREAT, Doo, doo, doo, doo
Published 5:57 pm Friday, October 28, 2022
A family dressed in Baby Shark-themed costumes. From left, Momma Shark Shanette Pinkston holds Blair Hayes Pinkston (8 months) while Olivia Faye Pinkston (age 2) feeds Daddy Shark David Pinkston a sucker. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Children line up for candy during Trunk-or-Treat at First Presbyterian Daycare on Friday. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Bennet Atkins, age 2, dressed as a little tiger holds hands with his friend Stella Blaise Dollar, age 2, dressed as “Pebbles” from the Flintstones. (Sabrina Roberston | The Natchez Democrat)
Grant Herring, 10 months old, finds a bucket of candy in a cookie monster trunk at Friday’s Trunk-or-Treat at First Presbyterian Daycare. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
“Elsa,” Nora Pate Brown, age 2; “Pebbles” from the Flintstones, Stella Blaise Dollar, age 2; and Caroline Lambert play with bubbles during Trunk-or-Treat Friday at First Presbyterian Daycare. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Nora Pate Brown, age 2, dressed as Elsa for Trunk-or-Treat at First Presbyterian Daycare on Friday. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Daddy Shark David Pinkston and Baby Shark Blair Hayes Pinkston, 8 months old. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
“Elsa,” Nora Pate Brown, age 2; “Pebbles” from the Flintstones, Stella Blaise Dollar, age 2; play with bubbles during Trunk-or-Treat Friday at First Presbyterian Daycare. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
The bubble machine at a Baby Shark-themed trunk was as big a hit as the candy for the little trick-or-treaters at First Presbyterian Daycare on Friday morning.
Children dressed for various occupations during the festivities, such as firefighters, football players, superheroes, dinosaurs, princesses and tiny animals.
Above are scenes from the festivities.