Published 11:42 am Monday, November 7, 2022

By Staff Reports

Nikita Stone

Sept. 17, 1965 – Nov. 3, 2022

NATCHEZ- Graveside services for Nikita Martell Stone, 57, of Natchez, who died Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in Natchez will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor John Scott officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Nikita was born Sept. 17, 1965 in Natchez, the son of Leola Seals and Johnnie Stone, III. He was a graduate of North Natchez High School and was employed as a Law Enforcement Officer. Nikita enjoyed hunting, fishing, and horseback riding.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Nikita leaves to cherish his memory: his wife, Evelyn Stone; son, Nikita Stone, Jr.; daughter, Leola Stone; stepson, Quoterrious Worsham; stepdaughter, LaShayla Wimberly; brothers, Kenyatta Stone and Antre’ Stone; sisters, Europonda Stone and Melody Lembke; and a host of other relatives and friends.

