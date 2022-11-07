Weather Forecast: November 8, 2022 Published 3:05 pm Monday, November 7, 2022

NATCHEZ —Tick-tock, hope you set back all your clocks.

Are you enjoying that early sunrise? It may help clear the forecasted fog Tuesday morning before you have to drive to work. Patchy fog is expected until 9 a.m. It will be a sunny day with an ENE wind blowing 5 to 10 mph. The high is 85 before dropping down to 63 on Tuesday night.

There is no chance of rain in the forecast this week but that is okay, we got enough this weekend. Natchez received 1.99 inches of rain this month.

Mississippi River is forecast to rise due to the rainfall in the river valley. Natchez’s gauge was at 11.9 Monday morning and will rise to 12.3 Tuesday and could reach 13.7 feet above gauge zero by Thursday. It will start to drop back down barring any further rain.

Sunrise is at 6:27 a.m. and sunset is at 5:11p.m.