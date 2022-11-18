Bulldogs sweep Jefferson County in hoops Published 3:59 pm Friday, November 18, 2022

NATCHEZ — Leading by six points at halftime, Natchez High varsity boys’ head basketball coach David Haywood challenged seniors Kameron Carter and Michael Williams to step up their game on both ends of the court.

Challenge accepted. Carter ended up leading the Bulldogs in scoring with 18 points while coming up with several big rebounds and Williams had some key steals in the second half to lead them to a 68-46 win over the Jefferson County High School Tigers last Thursday night.

Natchez High trailed Jefferson County 10-8 by the end of the first quarter, but the Bulldogs outscored the Tigers 21-13 to go into halftime up 29-23. Still, Haywood was not thrilled with the play of his team.

“The game started off, both teams were playing with high energy. Both teams played great defense. Both teams struggled to score the ball in the first quarter. The scoring picked up in the second quarter. It was great competition on both sides,” Haywood said.

Haywood said his team’s defense was what allowed the Bulldogs to start to take control of the game as the first half came closer to a close.

“We were able to get some stops and pushed the ball. We made a few shots playing off our defense,” Haywood said. “Sharing the ball and making the extra pass.”

He added that Carter could have scored more points in the first half and at the break he told both Carter and Williams to “be the player he can be.”

That stingy defense allowed Natchez High to put up 17 points while holding Jefferson County to just six points in the third quarter for a 46-29 advantage. The Tigers finally got some shots to fall in the fourth quarter and scored 17 points, but they couldn’t make enough stops as the Bulldogs put up 22 points for the 22-point victory.

In addition to Carter both making shots and creating shots for his teammates, the senior guard also went inside to crash the boards and start Natchez High’s fast break.

“He’s a good player and he was able to see the floor and give us some easy opportunities. He was leading the charge on defense with his press,” Hawyood said. “Michael is more of a facilitator on offense and plays big on defense. He’s averaging five or six steals a game. That leads to easy opportunities for us on the offensive end.”

Javeon Walker finished with 15 points and Daylan Haywood contributed with 13 points for Natchez High. Stanley Starks was one of the leading scorers for the Tigers with 19 points.

The Bulldogs (4-2) next play at Amite County High School on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Natchez High girls def. Jefferson County

NATCHEZ — The Natchez High School Lady Bulldogs defeated the Jefferson County High School Lady Tigers last Thursday night. No other information on the game, including a final score, was available.

Natchez High (5-1) plays at Amite County High School on Tuesday, Nov. 22 with tip-off set for 6 p.m.