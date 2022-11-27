VIDEO: Holiday season kicks-off in Downtown Natchez with glowing inflatables, games and more Published 3:03 pm Sunday, November 27, 2022

NATCHEZ — The Christmas inflatables are back at the Martin Luther King Jr. Street triangle area, which hosted games, music and fun activities for all in a Holiday Glow Up event sponsored by Black Natchez.

Organizer Joseph Smith said the group’s purpose is to promote and uplift African American culture in Southwest Mississippi and to promote love, collaboration and understanding of all people. To help do this, they fundraised and put up electric inflatable Christmas decorations along the Martin Luther King Jr. Street strip, beautifying a neglected part of the City of Natchez.

They encouraged the community to come and celebrate the holidays with a party on Saturday night. The video above includes scenes of the festivities.

More opportunities to celebrate the arrival of the holiday season are happening now in the area of Main and Commerce streets before the countdown to the giant Christmas Tree Lighting tonight, Sunday, Nov. 27, at 6:30 p.m.