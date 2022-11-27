VIDEO: Holiday season kicks-off in Downtown Natchez with glowing inflatables, games and more

Published 3:03 pm Sunday, November 27, 2022

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

NATCHEZ — The Christmas inflatables are back at the Martin Luther King Jr. Street triangle area, which hosted games, music and fun activities for all in a Holiday Glow Up event sponsored by Black Natchez.

Organizer Joseph Smith said the group’s purpose is to promote and uplift African American culture in Southwest Mississippi and to promote love, collaboration and understanding of all people. To help do this, they fundraised and put up electric inflatable Christmas decorations along the Martin Luther King Jr. Street strip, beautifying a neglected part of the City of Natchez.

They encouraged the community to come and celebrate the holidays with a party on Saturday night. The video above includes scenes of the festivities.

Email newsletter signup

More opportunities to celebrate the arrival of the holiday season are happening now in the area of Main and Commerce streets before the countdown to the giant Christmas Tree Lighting tonight, Sunday, Nov. 27, at 6:30 p.m.

More News

UPDATE: Natchez woman reportedly shot by daughter dies in Jackson hospital

Holiday Glow Up event is still on today, rain or shine

Woman wanted in Texas for murder arrested after shooting mother in Natchez

Natchez lottery winners have a little extra cash to go Black Friday shopping with

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    What's your favorite part about Thanksgiving?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections