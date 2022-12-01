Weather Forecast: December 2, 2022

By Hunter Cloud

NATCHEZ —  Hey Santa Claus, Santa Claus, Santa Claus, happy second day of December. It is finally Friday and you can celebrate the end of the week with some Christmas cheer as we fly into the weekend like reindeer.

Friday is forecast to be mostly Sunny with a high of 72. There will be a south by southeast wind 5-10 mph with gusts as high as 20mph. Friday night is forecast to have a 30 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms. It will be mostly cloudy with a low around 63 degrees. There will be a south by southeast wind from 5-10 mph with gusts as high as 20mph.

Natchez received 0.18 inches of rain within the past 24 hours bringing our yearly total to 61.27. Rainfall and the Mississippi River staying above 15 feet should help the local duck hunters or perhaps those who love to watch the migratory birds at St. Catherine Creek National Wildlife Refuge.

Sunrise is at 6:50 a.m. with sunset at 5:01 p.m.

