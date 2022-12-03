GALLERY: Check out what is at the Merry Market in the Natchez Convention Center

Published 11:16 am Saturday, December 3, 2022

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

The Natchez Convention Center is hosting vendors from around the region for the Merry Market.

The market is still open until 4 p.m. today, with offerings of food, sweets, gifts, household items and more.

The gallery above provides a glimpse of what is available.

