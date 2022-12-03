GALLERY: Check out what is at the Merry Market in the Natchez Convention Center
Published 11:16 am Saturday, December 3, 2022
Kristen Oaks White makes and sells hand-painted tree ornaments and prints of her paintings in wall art or calendars. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Jackie Donaldson, from Port Gibson, displays goodies from her business “Unlimited Sweets.” (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Lillie Burkes’ faux gumball machines candy jars made of flower pots and glass bowls are both festive and functional as a container for candy or trinkets, Burkes said. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
The Natchez Convention Center hosts vendors from all over the region for the Merry Market on Dec. 2 and 3. The market is open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Courtney Welch and Blade Miller of Holy Rollers in Vidalia, Louisiana, roll up homemade ice cream on a cold plate inside the Natchez Convention Center on Friday. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Carl and Donna Ancelet from Egan, Louisiana, display Mud Dawg Blades, a perfect Christmas gift for that special man in your life. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
The Natchez Convention Center is hosting vendors from around the region for the Merry Market.
The market is still open until 4 p.m. today, with offerings of food, sweets, gifts, household items and more.
The gallery above provides a glimpse of what is available.