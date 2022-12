13 area players make All-MAIS teams Published 12:04 pm Monday, December 12, 2022

JACKSON — MAIS announced its All-MAIS Football teams Friday. Area teams got 13 players on the team.

Wilkinson County Christian Academy wide receiver Ryan Fisher was named to the 1A All-MAIS offensive team along with Tensas Academy’s quarterback Chip Tucker, offensive lineman Davis Guthrie, offensive lineman Jordan Matthews and all-purpose player Javier Thomas.

Centreville Academy running back Tyler Wooley was named to the 3A All-MAIS offensive team along with teammate and wide receiver Peyton Jones. Centreville Academy’s defensive lineman Grant Jeansonne was named to the 3A All-MAIS defensive team along with linebacker Ace Sellers.

Adams County Christian School’s Edarius Green and Connor Aplin were named to the 4A All-MAIS offensive team. Green is an offensive lineman and Aplin was selected for all-purpose. ACCS defensive lineman Alex Pollard was named to the 4A All-MAIS defensive team along with linebacker Dantavious Stampley.