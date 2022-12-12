Gary E. Porter Published 12:40 pm Monday, December 12, 2022

Oct 15, 1951 – Dec. 8, 2022

NATCHEZ — A memorial visitation for Gary E. Porter, 71, of Natchez who died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Vidalia, will be 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home.

Mr. Porter was born October 15, 1951, in Blytheville, Arkansas the son of Homer Charles Porter and Elsie Wanda Bowers Porter.

He was an agricultural chemical representative for many years before retiring from MDOT.

Mr. Porter was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Michael Lloyd Porter.

Survivors include his son, Ryan Garrett Porter of Natchez, Ms; brother, Wayne Porter and wife, Julia Porter of Ocean Springs; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the Arbor Day Foundation or to a charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.