Gary E. Porter

Published 12:40 pm Monday, December 12, 2022

By Staff Reports

Oct 15, 1951 – Dec. 8, 2022

NATCHEZ — A memorial visitation for Gary E. Porter, 71, of Natchez who died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Vidalia, will be 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home.

Mr. Porter was born October 15, 1951, in Blytheville, Arkansas the son of Homer Charles Porter and Elsie Wanda Bowers Porter.

Email newsletter signup

He was an agricultural chemical representative for many years before retiring from MDOT.

Mr. Porter was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Michael Lloyd Porter.

Survivors include his son, Ryan Garrett Porter of Natchez, Ms; brother, Wayne Porter and wife, Julia Porter of Ocean Springs; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the Arbor Day Foundation or to a charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.

More Obituaries

Adelina Canales

Jacqueline M. Waggoner

John Henry Arnold

Clarence Bacon

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Are you on Team Real Tree or Team Artificial Tree?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections