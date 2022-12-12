Robert Wisner Havard Published 12:42 pm Monday, December 12, 2022

Funeral services for Robert Wisner Havard, 84, of Raymond, will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Vidalia on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Bro. Matthew Martin officiating. Interment will follow at Natchez City Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Robert was born on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 1938, in LA and passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, Dec. 09, 2022. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Robert was a member of the Masonic Blue Lodge and Shriners. He loved his family and Mrs. Betty’s family as his own and loved getting to spend time with them.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Landers Havard; father, Wisner W. Havard; mother, Vinnie Louise Triggs; grandson, Christopher Tibbs; and brother, Larry Havard.

Robert leaves behind his companion and best friend, Betty J. Carter; daughters, Nora Newman and her husband, Mark and Janet Lawless; grandchildren, Robert Wisner Bradley and Ravyn, Deacon Newman, and Heather Crabtree; granddaughter-in-law, Michelle Tibbs; great-grandchildren, Christopher Jaren Tibbs, Conner Tibbs, Hayden Crabtree, Victoria Lee, Shyann Bradley, Destin Bradley, and Ellie Anna Bradley; sisters, Patricia Smith and Lester, Melba Elzey and Clyde, Cora Olier and Richard, Liz Cockerham and Bobby, Elaine Mitchell, and Linda Jones; and a host of nieces, nephews, and family.

Those honoring Robert as pallbearers will be his family.

Email newsletter signup

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home in Vidalia on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, from 5 until 8 p.m. and Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.