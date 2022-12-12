Video voyeurism discovered during Vidalia drug raid Published 5:28 pm Monday, December 12, 2022

VIDALIA, La. – Evidence of a hidden camera filming victims without their knowledge was discovered on electronic devices after a drug raid and arrests in Vidalia on Friday.

Brian K. Melton, 50, of 1645 Azalea St. in Vidalia, has been charged with 33 counts of video voyeurism along with possession of a schedule I drug and a schedule II drug with intent.

According to a news release from Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office, CPSO Narcotics, H.E.A.T and Cyber Crime Units executed a search warrant at a Vidalia residence on Friday, “based on an investigation involving narcotics activity, as well as multiple subjects who were of interest in an ongoing human trafficking case.”

Deputies arrested four people on drug charges, including Melton, and recovered suspected narcotics as well as seized multiple electronic devices. In a forensic analysis of those devices, over thirty files consisting of video voyeurism set up by way of a hidden camera were discovered, “in which victims were being filmed without knowledge while engaged in sexual activity,” CPSO states.

Louisiana statute defines video voyeurism as a sex offense and requires anyone convicted to register as a sex offender.

This matter remains under investigation and anyone with information should contact Detective Stephen Lipscomb at (318) 336-5231 or submit a tip online using the CPSO mobile app.