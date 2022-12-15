UPDATE: Homeland Security on scene at Historic Natchez Foundation to test suspicious vials; several streets still closed Published 3:34 pm Thursday, December 15, 2022

NATCHEZ —Natchez Police Chief Cal Green said Homeland Security personnel had arrived at about 3:15 p.m. Thursday and were about to begin testing a substance found in vials at the Historic Natchez Foundation.

“They just made entry into the building to actually look at the substance and start the testing process. We are just waiting to see what that determines,” she said.

Green said no one has been injured during the incident.

Email newsletter signup

“Only one person opened the metal box and touched the vials and they have kept her separate and want to have their medical personnel take a look at her to make sure she was not exposed to anything dangerous. That will take place after the testing of the substance is done,” she said.

Natchez residents are asked to steer clear of the 100 block of Commerce if at all possible. At 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, several downtown streets remained closed.

The suspicious vials were discovered Thursday morning when staffers at the Historic Natchez Foundation were inventorying the contents of a donation to the foundation. Read more here.