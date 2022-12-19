Gifting from the Kitchen
Published 9:51 am Monday, December 19, 2022
By Jennie Guido
I’m not much of a baker, but I love to bake this particular pie. It’s simple, yummy, and comes out perfect 90% of the time.
So what happens in that 10% of non-perfect pie baking? Oh, a sampling of baking snafus. One of the first times I made this pie, I wasn’t much for tempering the eggs and instantly scrambled them with my hot chocolate and butter.
Another time, I thought I had it almost ready to take out of the oven only to find the middle was not quite set yet. A break took off down the middle of the pie, circled the edges, and oozed molten chocolate.
I’ve also burned a couple, but I’ll blame my 1950s oven on those disasters.
However, during the week of Christmas, I set aside an entire day to bake pies for my neighbors. While it doesn’t take long to mix them all up, they can only bake one at a time. (I also tried baking two at a time and quickly learned that’s a no no.)
So, neighbors, know that while it just looks like a chocolate pie, each is a labor of love to get right.
Chocolate Chess Pie
1 graham cracker crust
1 stick unsalted butter
1 ounce square semi-sweetened chocolate
1 cup sugar
2 eggs, lightly beaten
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
Melt the butter and chocolate together. Pour into a bowl and whisk together with the sugar, eggs, vanilla, and salt. Make sure to temper your egg mixture. Pour the filling into the crust, and bake in a 325-degree oven for about 40 minutes or until the top is set. (It’s best served warm!)