Court Case Conclusions: Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Adams County Justice Court Cases —‚End Results

Week of Dec. 9-15:

Quiero Pequano Johnson charged with arson – felony. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Jemeshia Johnson charged with aggravated assault – use of a deadly weapon. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Charles Robert Reynolds charged with possession of a controlled substance. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Dec. 14:

Garrett Beamer pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Judge Blackwell’s court. Sentenced to 20 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with full credit for any time served. Must pay all court costs and fees, including a $250.00 prosecution fee.

Garrett Beamer pleaded guilty to felon in possession of weapon in Judge Blackwell’s court. Sentenced to 10 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with full credit for any time served, the remaining balanced suspended, to be served on formal reporting post-release supervision through the Mississippi Department of Corrections for a period of 10 years, the first five years to be served on formal reporting post-release supervision, and the remaining five years to be served on informal non-reporting post-release supervision. This sentence shall run consecutively to the sentence in Adams County Circuit Court Cause Number 22-KR-0024-B. Must pay all court costs and fees, including a $250.00 prosecution fee.

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Dec. 14:

Torrian Demont Bruce, 45, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Sentenced to 30 days with 28 days suspended. Two days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Torrian Demont Bruce, 45, charged with resisting or obstructing arrest. Case remanded to files.

Michael Jeffery Washington, 22, pleaded guilty to controlled substances – sale, possession of controlled substance within correctional facility. Sentenced to 180 days with 175 days suspended. Four days credit for time served. Fine set at $523.75.

Michael Jeffery Washington, 22, pleaded guilty to indecent exposure. Sentenced to 180 days with 175 days suspended. Four days credit for time served. Banned from Circle A Store. Fine set at $748.75.

Michael Jeffery Washington, 22, charged with trespass after notice of non-permission. Case remanded to files.

Kadeesha Mims, Age N/A, pleaded guilty to simple assault. Sentenced to 60 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Charlyndzia Nix, 21, charged with false pretenses. Case dismissed.

Frank Edward Duson, 32, charged with controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia. Case dismissed.

David Lee Lyles, 24, pleaded guilty to simple assault/domestic violence. Sentenced to 30 days with 29 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Arthur Moore, 47, pleaded guilty to simple assault/domestic violence. Sentenced to 60 days with 58 days suspended. Two days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Jerome Williams, 42, charged with disorderly conduct; falure to comply. Case remanded to files.

Concordia Parish Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Thursday, Dec. 15:

Brady Tarver, 41, Monterey, sentenced to 25 days for simple battery.

Justin Tarver, 44, Vidalia, sentenced to 45 days for drag racing.

Robert Townsend, 48, Ferriday, sentenced to three days for resisting an officer.

Amanda Book, 42, Jonesville, sentenced to 30 days for simple battery.

Detonio Smith, 31, Sicily Island, sentenced to 15 days for no driver’s license on person.