Two local lottery players win more than $5,000 in extra Christmas cash

Published 6:13 am Thursday, December 22, 2022

By Staff Reports

Just days before Christmas, two Natchez residents won more than $5,000 in Mississippi Lottery winnings to stuff in their stockings.

The Mississippi Lottery recently reported the two winning tickets in the Cash 4 lottery drawing.

A Natchez man won $3,100 on a CASH 4 ticket.  The man matched the four numbers of the Dec. 17 evening drawing (8-9-8-8) and did not purchase the Fireball for a chance at extra winnings.

The ticket was purchased from Bluesky Store #511, on John R. Junkin Drive in Natchez.

A few days later, a Natchez woman won $2,700 on a CASH 4 ticket. The woman matched all four numbers in the Dec. 19 mid-day drawing (8-6-8-1) and did not purchase the Fireball for a chance at extra winnings.

The ticket was purchased from Bluesky Store #507, on North Shields Lane in Natchez.

 

 

