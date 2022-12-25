Crime Reports: Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022 Published 12:00 am Sunday, December 25, 2022

Natchez Police Department

No arrests available.

Reports — Thursday

Four traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Melrose-Montebello Parkway.

False alarm on East Franklin Street.

Reports — Wednesday

Two false alarms on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Dumas Drive.

False alarm on Lewis Drive.

Two intelligence reports on Devereux Drive.

Two accidents on Franklin Street.

Scam on South Canal Street.

Three accidents on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Union Street.

Dog problem on Devereux Drive.

Hit and run on State Street.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Harassment on Briarwood Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Sexual assault/rape on U.S. 61 North.

Five traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Keimon Cartreell Brice, 45, Crown Court, Natchez, on charge of controlled substance: illegal possession. Held on $20,000 bond.

Robert Galmore Jr., 18, Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charge of four counts of grand larceny. Held on $20,000 bond.

Tyrell Devontae Kelly, 30, King Circle Drive, Natchez, on charges of armed robbery and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Released without bond.

Michael Kemontrae Thomas, 25, Jones Road, Natchez, on charge of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Held on $10,000 bond.

Patrick Anthony Washington, 25, Cloverdale Road, Natchez, on charge of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Released without bond.

Reports — Thursday

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Wednesday

Theft on Solitary Valley Plantation Road.

Scam on Dogwood Drive.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Four intelligence reports on State Street.

Two warrants/affidavits on State Street.

Theft on State Street.

Harassment on Parsons Road.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Three traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Redd Loop Road.

Four traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Old Courthouse Road.

Traffic stop on Firetower Road.

Two traffic stops on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 3.

Traffic stop on North Palestine Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Larry Lawrence, 54, 227 Concordia Park, Vidalia, possession of schedule II drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond set.

Heather Cross, 40, Stephens Road, Disturbing the peace and criminal trespass. Bond set at $1,100.

Ardonus Jefferson, 32, 1008 Delaware Ave., Ferriday, domestic abuse battery and resisting an officer. No bond set.

Reports — Thursday

Nuisance animals on Airport Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Automobile accident on Louisiana Highway 3196.

Burglar alarm on US 84.

Domestic violence on Carter Street.

Drug law violation on Concordia Park Drive.

Juvenile problem on Ralphs Road.

Malfeasance in office on US 84.

Domestic violence on Bayou Drive.

Juvenile problem on US 84.

Unwanted person on Eagle Road.

Nuisance animals on Luttrul Road.

Traffic stops on Vidalia Drive.