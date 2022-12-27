Edward Hines Published 8:54 am Tuesday, December 27, 2022

March 22, 1945 – Dec. 18, 2022

Funeral services for Edward “Pookie” Hines, 77, of Ferriday, LA will be held Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. from Concordia Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to service time at the funeral home.

Mr. Hines, son of Willie and Margie Woodruff, was born in Ferriday and died at the Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg, MS. He was baptized at the St. Mary Baptist Church on Lake St. John. He graduated from Sevier High School and later moved to Detroit, MI where he was employed at Chrysler Corporation for over twenty years. He was also an offshore chef in Louisiana. He was a man of many talents, father to his children, and uncle to his nieces and nephews. He was a very highly skilled billiards player, a natural comedian and illustrious chef. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. As a resident at Camelot Leisure Living Home, he spent time being the funniest resident where he found his best friend, “Blue” until he departed this earth.

Email newsletter signup

Edward Hines is preceded in death by his parents; a son, Marques Webber; his siblings, Isiah “Shine” Calhoun, Willie “Bra” Hines, Climmie Hines, Lionel Woodruff, Irma Exnicious and Roxxie Hines. In addition to one brother-in-law, Michael Exnicious.

He leaves to cherish his life and legacy, two daughters and one grandson of New Orleans and Detroit, MI; his siblings, Margie Hines and Patricia Lewis (Fred) of Wake Forest, NC; Gloria Loiseau (Patrick) of Chatsworth, CA; Jarnell Woodruff of Savannah, GA; LC Woodruff (Vanessa) of Van Nuys, CA; Darnell Hines (Doris) of Ferriday; three sisters-in-law, Parker Lee Calhoun of Alexandria, LA; Gloria Hines of Harvey, LA and Augustine Hines of New Orleans; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com