Mystique Krewe of Natchez presents 2023 Royalty

The Mystique Krewe of Natchez Grand Ball will be held on Jan. 14, 2023, at 8 p.m. at the Natchez Convention Center, by invitation only.

Mystique Krewe was founded in 2017 by Monica Smith, Delvie Gales, Nedra Hackett and Shawanda Robinson. Since 2017 Mystique has been on a mission.

The krewe regularly performs community service and outreach in the Miss-Lou, offers scholarships to graduating seniors, provides entertainment for kids and adults as well as volunteers and assists the elderly.

Our Krewe’s motto is: Mystique is on a move!

Below, the Mystique Krewe of Natchez presents its 2022-2023 Royal Court.

Queen Shawanda Evette Robinson

Mystique Queen Shawanda Evette Robinson currently resides in Natchez, MS. She is the daughter of Mary Robinson and Josh Whitley. She is the mother of three; Krystal, Kamicia, and Kyron. She is also the proud Grandmother of Jordan, Kason, Jacolby and Kavery. Shawanda graduated from North Natchez High School in 1989 and continued her education at Copiah Lincoln Jr. College and Alcorn State University. Shawanda is one of the four original Founders of the Mystique Krewe of Natchez. She attends Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, where she serves on the Youth and Hospitality Ministries. She serves as a CASA Volunteer, for the Adams County Youth Court. Shawanda’s favorite hobby is spending time with her Family & Friends. Shawanda is a team player and believes in treating others the way you want to be treated.

King Robert J. Shelvy

Mystique King Robert J. Shelvy currently resides in Sunnyside Ms. Graduate of Jefferson County High School Class of 2007. He is the father of one beautiful daughter. Robert is one of three children of Robert Floyd and LelaAnn Shelvy. Employed with Entergy Robert is a member of Poplar Hill A.M.E. Church. He coaches Summer League baseball (FYB) Fayette Youth Baseball travel team. He is also a member of Mt. Valley Lodge No. 6 AF&AM Fayette, Ms.

Ambassador Dr. Helen M Davis

Mystique Ambassador Dr. Helen M Davis, is currently an employee with AJFC as the Program Director for their funded COVID-19 Vaccine Access Project. She the mother of three and the grandmother of eight. Dr. Davis is a graduate of Alcorn State University with a B.S. in Agriculture, a Master’s in Agriculture Economics, and a Doctorate from Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in Instructional Leadership. She is the founder and CEO of Ag Market Links Enterprises LLC; Woo Woo Wood; Independent Travel Agent (Diversity Travel); cofounder of the Leading Ladies Society, Inc; a member of the Natchez Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc, and currently serving as Trustee on Armstrong Library Board. Dr. Davis is a firm believer in “working together works.”