March 17, 1932 – Jan. 02, 2023

Graveside services for Ruth Cavin Vines, 90, of St. Francisville who died Monday, Jan. 02, 2023, in St. Francisville were held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 03, 2023, at Jett Cemetery in Wilkinson County, MS.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Her grandchildren called her ” Mama Ruth” and nothing made her happier than having her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her great-great-grandson at her table enjoying the wonderful meals she had prepared, mostly from the bounty of her vegetable gardens. She was an avid gardener and took much pride in her vegetable and flower gardens. Mama Ruth loved sharing her crops with anyone at any time.

Mama Ruth’s tomatoes were well known throughout the Fords Creek Community. She was born and raised on that creek surrounded by many close relatives. The Wesberry family settled there in the early 19th century and many descendants from that first family still live there. Her body may rest in that family cemetery but her soul is with our Lord. We loved her so much.

Mrs. Vines was preceded in death by her father, Ernest Peeler Wesberry; her mother, Lona Dulurie Jester Wesberry Rodgers; her brothers, Ruben Ernest Wesberry and Milton Wesberry; her sisters, Ernestine Wesberry and Edna Rodgers; husbands, Wiley Cavin, Sr., and Eugene Vines; her son, Ernest Wesley Cavin; daughter, Anna Lee McKey, and her grandson, Adam McKey.

Survivors include her sisters, Sarah Johnson, of Branson, Missouri, and Ola Enis of Woodville; her children, Lorraine Cavin, of Yellowstone National Park, Wiley Cavin and daughter-in-law, Josie Cavin of Woodville, Debi Smith and son-in-law, Ralph Smith of Lake St. John, Louisiana and last but not least Glenn Cavin; grandsons, Mark Harrison, Keith McKey, Craig Lanehart; granddaughters, Robin Carruth, Terri Cruse, Mandy Alford; great-grandsons, Dylan Skates, Nicholas Lanehart, Cane Lanehart, Jared Lanehart, Aidan Cruse, and Seth Carruth; great-granddaughter, Haleigh Smith and great-great grandson, E. J. Smith.

A special thank you goes to her oldest granddaughter, Robin Carruth, for making so many of her last days and months as comfortable as possible. And also, a special thanks to Mr. and Mrs. Boyce Dover and the Klienpeter brothers, Trina Davis and Faye Brown for being there for her until the end.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be made to the humane society.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.