Meeting planned to discuss water rate increases for Adams County residents Published 12:17 pm Thursday, January 5, 2023

NATCHEZ — Adams County officials invite residents who are concerned about seeing a hike in their water bills to attend a Jan. 17 meeting of the Adams County Board of Supervisors.

Great River water company purchased a number of water systems throughout Mississippi, including Adams County’s, and is proposing a rate hike in those markets, board attorney Scott Slover said.

“One of those rate increases includes Adams County,” he said. “We have invited the Mississippi Public Service Commission and they in turn invited Great River to come to our meeting and explain the reason for those rate increases.”

The meeting will take place during the 9 a.m. meeting on Jan. 17, at 314 State St., with the water rate discussion expected to begin at 1:30 p.m., Slover said. The public is invited to share their concerns about the rate hike.

“Our particular water system is so that the City of Natchez provides both water and sewer and they are a mere pass-through for the company,” he said. “We want to show that to Great River that (county residents) have a rate with the City of Natchez and that there is a bit of a bump and that they don’t have a complete water system in this case.

“We invite and strongly encourage all residents to show up to this meeting and express their concern because the public service commissioner will be here and we want to show them that this water rate increase is a big deal, especially with inflation and we have a lot of people on a fixed income.”