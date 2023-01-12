Charles V. McGraw Published 10:34 am Thursday, January 12, 2023

Oct. 27, 1959 – Jan. 10, 2023

Charles V. McGraw, 63, of Woodville, Mississippi, passed away at his home on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. He was born on Oct. 27, 1959, in Centreville, Mississippi, to the late William and Betty McGraw. He was the owner and operator of McGraw’s Accounting and Tax Services for over 40 years and was a member of Ft. Adams Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Woodville Baptist Church from 5 until 7 p.m. and Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, from 9 a.m. until time of service at 10:00 a.m. at the church with Rev. Warren Whitaker, Sr., and Rev. Warren Whitaker, Jr. officiating. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery under the direction of Newman Funeral Home.

Email newsletter signup

Survivors include his wife, Lynn McGraw of Woodville, MS; daughter, Courtney McGraw Radley (Dale) of Walker, LA; son, Jonathan McGraw (Challie Herrington) of Woodville, MS; two brothers, Mike McGraw of Jackson, MS, and Mitchell McGraw of Woodville, MS; and two grandchildren, Mary Allynn McGraw and Abbey Elizabeth McGraw.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Mark McGraw; and son, Jeremy McGraw.

Pallbearers will be Jeff Jones, Chris Hamilton, Leon Veal, Dustin Whetstone, Kyle White, Joe Murray, Stuart Ashley, and Christopher McGraw. Honorary pallbearers will be Paul Nunnery, Charles Whetstone, Cliff Persick, John Paul Nunnery, Roy Havard, Clifford Whetstone, and Danny LaFontaine.