Adams County 4-H’ers earn awards Published 3:48 am Monday, January 30, 2023

The Adams County 4-H Awards Program took place on Saturday, January 28. 4-H’ers and volunteers were recognized for their achievements from 2022. Warren Gaines, Adams County District 5 Supervisor and Board of Supervisors president, was the speaker for the event. Vicky Alexander won outstanding 4-H Volunteer Award. Willie Newman Jr won the outstanding 4-H Cloverbud of the Year Award. Ja’Colby Collins and Kailand Carter won the outstanding 4-H Junior Awards. And Ceirsten Brown and Trislynn Crawford won the outstanding 4-H Senior Awards.