Davis qualifies to run for sheriff; Dean to seek supervisor seat and Blalock running for justice court judge in southern district
Published 5:27 pm Monday, January 30, 2023
NATCHEZ — With two days left to qualify, Curtis Davis has filed to run as an independent for Adams County Sheriff.
He will face Travis Patten, who easily won re-election to a second term in 2019.
Also qualifying today was Brad Dean, who is running for the District 5 Adams County Supervisor seat. He will face incumbent Warren Gaines and challenger James Berry Jr. for that seat.
Lastly, Natchez attorney Timothy Blalock has filed as a candidate for justice court judge in the Southern District. Blalock will face incumbent Eileen Maher and challenger Danny Barber.
Qualifying ends on Feb. 1 at 5 p.m. All candidates must qualify by that date in order to run Aug. 8 primary election and the Nov. 7 general election.
The Natchez Democrat will track candidates for all Adams County races throughout the qualifying period.
Of the 17 seats up for election, the following candidates have qualified as of noon on Thursday, Jan. 26:
District 1 supervisor
Mike Lazarus
Wes Middleton
District 2 supervisor
Kevin Wilson
Frances J. Ransom Jr.
District 3 supervisor
Angela Gibson Hutchins
District 4 supervisor
James “Ricky” Gray
District 5 supervisor
Warren Gaines Sr.
James H. Berry Jr.
Brad Dean
Sheriff
Travis Lamont Patten
Curtis Ray Davis
Chancery Clerk
Brandi B. Lewis
Angie King
Circuit Clerk
Eva “E.J.” Givens
Daye Dearing
Tax Collector
Terrence D. Bailey
Tax Assessor
Larry L. Hughes
Justice Court Judge (North District)
Audrey B. Minor
Justice Court Judge (Southern District)
Danny Barber
Eileen Mary Maher
Timothy Blalock
District Attorney
Tim Cotton
Shameca Collins
Constable (Southern District)
Randy Freeman
Constable (Northern District)
Fay “Twin” Minor
Deselle Moody Davis
County Prosecutor
Anthony “Tony” Heidelberg
Lydia Roberta Blackmon
Coroner
James Lee