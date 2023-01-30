Davis qualifies to run for sheriff; Dean to seek supervisor seat and Blalock running for justice court judge in southern district

Published 5:27 pm Monday, January 30, 2023

By Jan Griffey

NATCHEZ — With two days left to qualify, Curtis Davis has filed to run as an independent for Adams County Sheriff.

He will face Travis Patten, who easily won re-election to a second term in 2019.

Also qualifying today was Brad Dean, who is running for the District 5 Adams County Supervisor seat. He will face incumbent Warren Gaines and challenger James Berry Jr. for that seat.

Lastly, Natchez attorney Timothy Blalock has filed as a candidate for justice court judge in the Southern District. Blalock will face incumbent Eileen Maher and challenger Danny Barber.

Qualifying ends on Feb. 1 at 5 p.m. All candidates must qualify by that date in order to run Aug. 8 primary election and the Nov. 7 general election.

The Natchez Democrat will track candidates for all Adams County races throughout the qualifying period.

Of the 17 seats up for election, the following candidates have qualified as of noon on Thursday, Jan. 26:

District 1 supervisor

Mike Lazarus

Wes Middleton

District 2 supervisor

Kevin Wilson

Frances J. Ransom Jr.

District 3 supervisor 

Angela Gibson Hutchins

District 4 supervisor 

James “Ricky” Gray

District 5 supervisor 

Warren Gaines Sr.

James H. Berry Jr.

Brad Dean

Sheriff

Travis Lamont Patten

Curtis Ray Davis

Chancery Clerk 

Brandi B. Lewis

Angie King

Circuit Clerk

Eva “E.J.” Givens

Daye Dearing

Tax Collector

Terrence D. Bailey

Tax Assessor

Larry L. Hughes

Justice Court Judge (North District)

Audrey B. Minor

Justice Court Judge (Southern District)

Danny Barber

Eileen Mary Maher

Timothy Blalock

District Attorney

Tim Cotton

Shameca Collins

Constable (Southern District)

Randy Freeman

Constable (Northern District)

Fay “Twin” Minor

Deselle Moody Davis

County Prosecutor

Anthony “Tony” Heidelberg

Lydia Roberta Blackmon

Coroner

James Lee

