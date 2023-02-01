Concordia Parish gets millions from FEMA to improve drainage Published 8:37 am Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Concordia Parish will receive more than $6 million in federal funding for a drainage improvement project.

The $6.225 million for Concordia Parish will come from more than $13.36 million awarded to the state from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in relief for Hurricanes Katrina, Laura, Delta and Ida, according to U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.

The Concordia Parish Police Jury-Brushy Bayou Drainage Project will fund drainage improvements and alleviate flooding by restoring the natural drainage and discharge into the Tensas River through Brushy Bayou.

Email newsletter signup

“Louisianans are resilient no matter the storm. This funding will help our coastal communities continue to recover and help families get back on their feet,” Cassidy said.

Other projects receiving funding include: