John Edward Proby Published 4:06 pm Friday, February 3, 2023

March 21, 1955 – Jan. 23, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral Services for John Edward Proby, 67, formerly of Natchez, who died Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Houston, TX, will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Greater St. Mark Baptist Church with Pastor Maurice Irving officiating.

Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Masks are required.

John was born on March 29, 1955, the son of Elizabeth Gooden Proby and John Henry Proby. He attended school in the Natchez–Adams School District. He was a member of Greater St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church. In his spare time, he enjoyed going to the casino, watching western movies, and spending time with his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dewayne Proby; and grandparents, Henry and Melinda Morgan Gooden and Henry and Susie Murphy Proby.

John leaves to cherish his memories; his sons, Timothy Proby and Johnathan Proby; daughter, Jasmine Proby; grandson, Evan Russell; brothers, Dewayne Proby, Kenneth Proby (Cheryl), and Michael L. Proby; sister, Jowana Proby Brown (Herman); a special friend, Ortencia Vergara; adopted daughter, Darjanira Vergara; and a host of nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, relatives, and friends.

