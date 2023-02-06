Published 11:30 am Monday, February 6, 2023

Mallory Lancaster is the new community and programs manager at Visit Natchez.

Lancaster most recently served as the front office receptionist at Miss-Lou Family Dentistry in Natchez.

With 10 years of experience in the service and hospitality industry, Lancaster is very familiar with Natchez and will be responsible for delivering high-quality programming for Visit Natchez and building relationships with residents and community partners.

“Mallory’s hands-on experiences in the hospitality industry, especially in regard to organization and customer service, make her the perfect asset to our team at Visit Natchez,” says Devin Heath, executive director of Visit Natchez. “We look forward to continued success at Visit Natchez with Mallory’s new perspective and insights.”

Lancaster has served in multiple other roles during her career including assistant at Gregg Dental Center and hostess and waitress at The Castle Restaurant and Pub. She is a graduate of the Baton Rouge Dental Assistant Academy.