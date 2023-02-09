Henry Floyd, Jr. Published 7:57 am Thursday, February 9, 2023

March 4, 1961 – Feb. 1, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Henry Floyd, Jr., 61, of Natchez, who died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Jackson will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at West Gate Funeral Home.

Burial will be held on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, from 3:30 until 4:30 p.m. and on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Masks are required.

Henry was born on March 4, 1961, in Natchez, the son of Clestelle Johnson Floyd and Henry Floyd, Sr. He was a high school graduate and was retired. Henry enjoyed watching sports and spending time with family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Willie James Robb, Marvin Robb, Marshall Dale Robb, Brenda Sue Floyd, Jefferson Robb, Bridgett Robb, and brothers-in-law, Carter Hall and Nathan Woody.

Henry leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Pamela; son, DiMarques Floyd (Alandria); daughter, Veronica Smith (Harry); grandchildren, Zaiden Smith, Amari Floyd, Za’Hari Smith, Jabriel Floyd, and Azalia Floyd; brothers, Lee Robb (Maria), Robert Robb (Hazel), Charles Robb, Anthony Robb; sisters, Lenora Hall, Matilda Floyd, Ruth Makamson (Edwin Lee), Jessie Floyd, Joan Woody, Gloria Crayton (Preston), Carolyn Washington (Johnnie), Jacqueline Woods (James) Shelia Cole (Edwin), Alfreda Robb; Goddaughter, Michelle Smith, other relatives, and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com