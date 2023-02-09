Willie Dunbar

Published 7:58 am Thursday, February 9, 2023

By Staff Reports

Henry Floyd Jr.

Feb. 26, 1977 – Feb. 2, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral Services for Willie Dunbar, 45, of Natchez, MS, who died Feb. 2, 2023, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, at Jerusalem Baptist Church #2 with Rev. Irving Dean, officiating.

Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. on Friday at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

Burial will follow at Jerusalem Baptist Church #2 Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

