Willie Dunbar Published 7:58 am Thursday, February 9, 2023

Feb. 26, 1977 – Feb. 2, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral Services for Willie Dunbar, 45, of Natchez, MS, who died Feb. 2, 2023, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, at Jerusalem Baptist Church #2 with Rev. Irving Dean, officiating.

Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. on Friday at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

Email newsletter signup

Burial will follow at Jerusalem Baptist Church #2 Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Online condolences can be sent to www.bateastememorial.com