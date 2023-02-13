Storm falls to Bears on Senior Night Published 1:02 pm Monday, February 13, 2023

FERRIDAY — Delhi High School’s depth was too much for Delta Charter School to overcome in the game-changing third quarter as the Bears defeated the Storm 86-69 in an LHSAA District 4-1A game last Thursday night.

Delta Charter hung tough with a good Delhi team in the first half and trailed by just four points, 43-39, at halftime. But in the third quarter, the Bears’ ability to substitute along with the lack of depth the Storm has turned out to be huge as Delhi outscored Delta Charter 25-10 for a commanding 68-49 lead.

“Although we lost that game, it was one of our better games we played,” Storm head coach Ronald Ellis said. “They were just deeper than us. We go about five people, sometimes six. They play about 10 or 11 guys. They can sub a lot of players. Delhi’s a pretty good team in 1A. We just ran out of gas in the third quarter.”

Ellis added that his team came out with a lot of energy in the first half that allowed the Storm to stay in it with Delhi, but the Bears’ depth was too much for the Storm to contain after halftime.

“With them able to sub, they had some fresh legs and it caught up with us,” Ellis said.

The Storm fell to 7-17 overall and finished district play with a mark of 3-7. The loss dropped them to No. 23 in the Select Division IV power ratings. They played at Class 2A Mangham High School on Tuesday at 6 p.m.