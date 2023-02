Mary Lee Belton Published 11:17 am Friday, February 24, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Mary Lee Belton will be Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at 12 p.m. at Beulah Missionary Baptist Church under the direction of Webb Winfield Funeral Home. Visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, from 4 until 5 p.m. in the funeral home chapel and one hour prior to the funeral service on Friday.