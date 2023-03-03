Norma Ruth Hammack Published 5:24 pm Friday, March 3, 2023

Aug. 2, 1933 – March 1, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Norma Hammack, 89, of Natchez who died Monday, March 1, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 4 at First Baptist Church Natchez with Dr. Doug Broome officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m., March 4, until the time of service at First Baptist Church Natchez.

Mrs. Hammack was born Aug. 2, 1933, in Gallman, Mississippi, the daughter of Leroy and Mae Runnels. She is preceded in death by her husband, Walter Lynn Hammack; parents; two sisters, Dot Johns and Melba Malone and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Mrs. Hammack was a graduate of Gallman High School. Immediately following graduation, she began a career in healthcare that expanded over two decades. After retiring from the family medicine practice of Dr. Jerry Iles, Mrs. Hammack began working at Dora’s Blossom Shop where she cultivated her talent for floral arranging.

She met the love of her life, Walter Hammack, in 1968 and they married on March 1, 1969. It takes a very special woman to marry a widower with two daughters. Tawana and Kay were seven and five years of age, respectively. God’s hand was truly in this marriage from the beginning, as Mrs. Hammack, unable to have children of her own, was elated to join Walter and his girls. Mrs. Hammack’s loving, kind, compassionate, and sweet Christian spirit won over the hearts of her daughters.

Mrs. Hammack never met a stranger and if you were fortunate enough to know her, you remember her sweet, melodious voice. God blessed her with a beautiful soprano voice, and she used her talents to sing in church choirs throughout her life. She was a member of First Baptist Church where she attended faithfully until her declining health. She dearly loved her Joy Sunday School class and the wonderful ladies in her class.

Mrs. Hammack was Granny to Tawana’s children and Mimi to Kay’s, and her grandchildren gave her so much joy and happiness. They loved her dearly and never missed an opportunity to visit and let her spoil them and catch her up on what was happening in their lives. Having great-grandchildren completed her and gave her renewed energy and joy in life.

Mrs. Hammack is survived by her two daughters, Tawana Hammack Holloway and husband, Gary, and Kay Hammack Ketchings of Natchez; six grandchildren, Laura Holloway Mayer and husband, Brandon of Helena, Alabama; Heather Holloway Summerlin and husband, Peter of Starkville, Mississippi; Rachel Holloway of Jackson, Mississippi; Caroline Ketchings of Memphis, Tennessee; Clay Ketchings of Oxford, Mississippi and Drew Ketchings of Natchez, Mississippi; six great-grandchildren are Grayson, Hayes and Presley Mayer of Helena, Alabama and Reid, James and Avery Summerlin of Starkville, Mississippi. She is also survived by a sister, Joyce Beasley, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Clay Ketchings, Brandon Mayer, Peter Summerlin, Grayson Mayer, Hayes Mayer, and

Bill Mayer.

The Family wishes to extend their appreciation to the staff at Adams County Nursing Center.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials are made to the Music Fund of First Baptist Church or a charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.