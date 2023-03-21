Ella Lee Seale Published 11:54 am Tuesday, March 21, 2023

June 12, 1926 – March 17, 2023

MEADVILLE – Funeral services for Mrs. Ella Lee Seale will be on Monday, March 20, 2023, at Franklin Funeral Home in Meadville, MS at 3 p.m., with burial to follow in the Midway Cemetery in Meadville, MS. Rev. Calvin Wactor and Rev. Alvie Pernell will be officiating the services, with Franklin Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be at Franklin Funeral Home on Monday, March 20, 2023, from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 3 p.m.

Ella Lee Seale, 96, of Meadville, passed from this life on March 17, 2023, at Meadville Convalescent Home in Meadville, MS. She was born on June 12, 1926, in Meadville, MS to Mr. Elbert Monroe Wallace and Mrs. Georgia Anna Lee Wallace.

She was a member of Oak Grove Methodist Church from a young age. She was the proud valedictorian of Woodrow Wilson High School. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and shopping. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husbands, James Burnell Leonard, Guice (Guy) Edward Myers, James Vardamon Seale; brother, Monroe Wallace; half-brothers, Charlie Wallace, John T. Wallace; sisters, Mary Jane McFarland, Versie Wactor, Alberta Sullivan, and Irene Causey.

Survivors are daughters Mary Leonard Sullivan, and Guynell Myers Smith (Rob) and grandchildren Tommy Sullivan, and Gabe Smith.

Pallbearers are Rob Smith, Gabe Smith, Josè Alcarez, Bill Scott, Bart Jones, and Norman Bedford.

Mary Sullivan spent many years by her side as her caregiver. Mrs. Ella Lee spent the last 5 weeks as a patient at Franklin Memorial Hospital. The family would like to thank Franklin Memorial Hospital staff for the care given during her stay. She passed within a few hours of being transferred to Meadville Convalescent Home.

To share condolences, please visit www.franklinfh.com.