Albert Rexford Rexinger Published 6:15 pm Thursday, March 23, 2023

Aug. 23, 1940 – March 21, 2023

BOISE, ID – Albert Rexford Rexinger, 82, of Boise, ID, died Tuesday, March 21, 2023, after an extended illness.

He was born on Aug. 23, 1940, to Albert I. Rexinger and Lynn Potter Rexinger in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. He grew up in Natchez Mississippi, where he participated in all high school sports. He was a lifelong member of the Episcopal church, where he participated as an acolyte and was President of his district youth group. Rex attended Tulane University, graduating in 1962 with a Bachelor of Business Administration. In 1963 he graduated from New York University, with a Master of Science in Retailing. Rex served his country as a Lieutenant in the Army stationed at Pusan South Korea from July 1963 through Nov. 1964.

While working as a buyer at Stix Baer and Fuller in St. Louis, Missouri, he met his wife, Jane Roberts Rexinger. Jane was the daughter of the late George Lane Roberts and Nell Elizabeth Crow Roberts of Charleston, MO. Rex and Jane were married on Aug. 18, 1973, and had two daughters, Frances, and Lee.

He continued working in sales for over 30 years in Atlanta, Georgia. In 2009, Rex and Jane retired to Venice Florida where he found pleasure in playing golf and socializing with friends. In 2019, they relocated to Boise, Idaho to spend more time with their daughter and her family. From his background of growing up in Natchez, he enjoyed collecting antiques and coins. He will always be remembered for his kindness, and for being a southern gentleman until the day he died.

Rex is survived by his wife of 50 years Jane; his daughters, Fran (Matthew) Gray of Hong Kong and Lee (Jeff) Varga of Boise, Idaho; four grandchildren, Fletcher and Lachlan Gray of Hong Kong and Lillian and Rex Varga of Boise.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Lynn Rexinger; his aunt, Lena Rexinger, as well as his sister, Lynn Ring.

Funeral services will be Saturday, March 25, 2023, at St. Michael’s Episcopal Cathedral in Boise with Dean Sean Wall, officiating.

McMikle Funeral Home of Charleston, MO., is in charge of all arrangements.

