Frank Fuller Published 1:03 pm Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Nov. 27, 1950 – April 16, 2023

NATCHEZ – On Sunday, April 16, 2023, Frank Fuller died peacefully in his home surrounded by his family. He was 72 years old.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 21, 2023, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. with a memorial service beginning at 1 p.m. with Raj Behera officiating.

Frank was born in Natchez, MS, on Nov. 27, 1950, to his parents Claude and Sonny Fuller. He was an adventurous youth; athletic, very handsome, and full of energy. After graduating from Natchez Adams High School, he bravely volunteered to serve his country with the 101st Airborne Infantry. While serving, he earned and was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge, the Bronze Star, the Honorary Air Assault Badge, and the Good Conduct Medal. Upon completion of his combat deployment in Vietnam, he came back to the United States, where he and Patricia King were to be married. After marriage, he continued with the army for two more years, being stationed in Wildflecken, Germany. Upon honorable discharge from the army, he came back home to make a living and start a family. He was a charter member of Cliff Temple Baptist Church. He owned and operated Trace City Electric for many years, as an electrician and motor repairman. He was an extremely hard worker and always sacrificed for his family. He was an avid outdoorsman, teaching all three of his children how to hunt and fish. He made sure all were self-sufficient, teaching them all how to check their own oil, change tires, and make repairs for themselves. In his later years, he most enjoyed traveling with his wife and spending time with his grandchildren. Whether cheering at the ball field, sitting quietly in a deer stand, rocking a sleeping baby, or patiently baiting each hook, he relished every moment with each of his 9 grandchildren. He enjoyed lots of afternoons sitting with his wife on their back porch. Affectionally known as Papaw, he took extreme pride in the family he and his wife raised over the 52 years of their loving marriage.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and his older brother, Claude “Pete” W. Fuller, Jr.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Patricia “Pat” King Fuller, of Natchez; son, Jason Frank Fuller, and wife Renee’, of Wheeling, WV; daughter, Kappi Fuller Rushing, and husband, Ron, of Summit, MS; daughter, Kelly Fuller House, and husband, Conner, of Natchez; grandchildren, Maggie and Will Fuller of Wheeling, WV; Tate, Kyle, and Karly Rushing of Summit; Addie, Sam, Jake, and Cole House of Natchez; brother, Roy Fuller, and wife, Midge, of Natchez; sister, Susie Roy of Natchez; brother-in-law, Maburn King and wife, Peggy of Sheridan, AR; brother-in-law, Wayne King and wife, Denia of West Helena, AR; sister-in-law, Debra Buyer of Byhalia, MS; sister-in-law, Faye Gordon of Gastonia, NC; and a host of adoring nieces and nephews.

Honorary pallbearers are Ron Rushing, Conner House, Allen King, Roger Dale King II, Zach King, Aaron King, Maburn King, Jr., Paul Dozier, Ronnie Rushing, Mike Maples, and Jim Gawrych.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.