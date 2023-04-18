Tobie Joe Morris, Sr. Published 1:17 pm Tuesday, April 18, 2023

May 9, 1936 – April 17, 2023

WOODVILLE – Tobie Joe Morris, Sr., 86, passed away on April 17, 2023. He was born on May 9, 1936, in Woodville, MS to the late Chalmers and Vinnie Morris.

Visitation will be Friday, April 21, 2023, at Woodville United Methodist Church from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. with Rev. David Upshaw officiating. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery under the direction of Newman Funeral Home.

Tobie was a member of Woodville United Methodist Church and was known by the children as “The Candyman.” He married Sallye Lowry Morris on April 27, 1957, and worked at Crown Zillerbach Paper Co. for 37 years.

Survivors include children: Tobie J. Morris, Jr. of Woodville, MS, and Alita Anne Perry (Warren) of Grandbay, AL; grandchildren Taylor, Erin, Audrey Morris, Addie Marie, and William Perry.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Berlin; and sister, Ellen Sanders.

Pallbearers will be Tim Morris, Eric Morris, Chad Covey, James Sanders, Hayden Whetstone, Johnny Sanders, Dave Rosso, and James Chaffin III.

Honorary pallbearers include Mark Gray, Rob Gray, William Morris, and Dr. David McGraw.