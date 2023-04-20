Richard Thompson Published 6:27 pm Thursday, April 20, 2023

Oct. 15, 1970 – April 12, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Richard Emanuel Thompson Sr., 52, of Natchez, MS, who passed away on April 12, 2023, will be held on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez at 11 a.m. with Rev. Willie R. Anderson officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Jefferson Chapel Cemetery.

Visitation services will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023, from 3 until 5 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez and on Sunday, April 23, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the service time in the chapel.

Richard Emanuel Thompson was born on Oct. 15, 1970, in Natchez, MS, to Helen and Richard Thompson.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline Kelly Thompson.

He also leaves behind his loving son, Richard Thompson, Jr., and stepdaughter, Brittani Kelly; mother-in-law, Julia (Robert) Thompson; aunt, Dorthy Lee (Issac) Johnson; uncle, Bennie Thompson; sister-in-law, Janice Morris; brothers-in-law, Robert Allan (Donna) Kelly, Edgar (Shuntae) Kelly, Kenneth Kelly, Patrick Kelly, and Dolvin Kelly; and a host of cousins and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.