Tom Toles III Published 11:58 am Wednesday, May 3, 2023

July 4, 1952 – April 24, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Tom Toles III, 70, of Natchez, MS, who passed away on April 24, 2023, will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez at 12 p.m. with Pastor Frederick Barnes officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation services will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023, from 3 until 5 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez and on Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the service time in the chapel.

Email newsletter signup

Tom Toles III was born on July 4, 1952, in Natchez, MS to the late Tom Toles Jr. and Vivian Elaine

Graham. He was lovingly called Tom Jr. by all those who knew and loved him. Tom Jr. was a true Cowboy, avid sportsman, and a natural outdoorsman; He was a skilled hunter and excellent fisherman. Tom Jr. enjoyed farming and rodeoing. He could rope and ride horses with the best of them.

Tom Jr. was preceded in death by his loving parents; three sisters, Joyce Rose Brown, Lolita T. Kendall, and Nicole W. Green; and one brother, Gregory A. Toles.

Tom Jr. leaves to cherish his memory a loving and caring wife, Darlene Toles; two sons, Antonio

“Tony” Toles of Romeoville, IL, and Michael Madison of Natchez, MS; two stepsons, Anthony Smoot and Eric Redden of Natchez, MS; two stepdaughters, Nicole S. Blackwell of Atlanta, GA, and Princess Redden of Baton Rouge, LA; one grandson, Najee M. Toles of Romeoville, IL, and step-grandchildren Casey Redden of Natchez, MS, and Kennedy and Chris Redden of Baton Rouge, LA. He also leaves to mourn his absence three sisters, Deborah T. Harden of Natchez, MS, Shannon T. Johnson (Mack) of Raleigh, NC, and Thomasina T. Thornton of Tulsa, OK, and two brothers, Paul Toles of Jackson, MS, and Larry (Rhonda) Singleton of Natchez, MS. He also leaves to mourn one Aunt Pauline T. (Charles) Allen of Houston, TX. Tom has a host of nephews, nieces, and cousins. He leaves behind many special childhood and lifelong friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.