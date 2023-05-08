Betty Burnett Published 10:36 am Monday, May 8, 2023

Funeral services for Betty Burnett, 85 of Monterey, LA will be held at New Era Baptist Church, New Era on Monday, May 8, 2023, at 11:00 AM with Bro. Dustin Davis and Bro. Mike Stowell officiating. Interment will follow at New Era Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends at New Era Baptist Church from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM, Sunday, May 7, 2023.

Betty was born on Saturday, September 4, 1937, in Trinity, LA. and passed away Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Baton Rouge. She was a lifelong resident of Monterey and Three Rivers Co-op where she worked for 58 years. She will always be remembered for her gentle smile, light in her eyes and love that she shared, sometimes it was tough love but, the love she shared is all that matters.

She was preceded in death by her husband Troy Dean Burnett, Sr. and parents Robert H. Hamilton, Sr., and Marjorie Lucille Hamilton.

Those left to carry on her legacy are her son, Dean Burnett and wife Lynda, of Baton Rouge, LA, daughter, Dawn Bonnette and husband Terry, of Marksville, LA, brother, Robert Hamilton, Jr., of Monterey, LA, granddaughter, Lauren Ashley Biehler, of Alexandria, LA, 4 step grandchildren and 6 step great grandchildren.

Those honoring Betty as pallbearers will be Robbie Hamilton, James Hamilton, Conner Hamilton, Kevin Nissing, Mike Burnett, and Greg Burnett.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Deacons of New Era Baptist Church, Terry Guillory and employees of Three Rivers Co-op.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.