Thomas White, III Published 11:18 am Thursday, May 18, 2023

Sept. 25, 1987 – May 14, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Thomas “Red” White, III of Tulsa, OK will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Beulah Missionary Baptist Church under the direction of Webb Winfield Funeral Home with Minister Samuel Hendricks officiating. A visitation will be Friday, May 19, 2023, from 5 until 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel and at the church from 1 p.m. until service begins on Saturday.