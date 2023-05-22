Juanita Ridley Smith Published 3:46 pm Monday, May 22, 2023

Feb. 5, 1936 – May 19, 2023

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Juanita “Nita” Ridley Smith, 87, of Natchez, who died Friday, May 19, 2023, in Jackson will be held Friday, May 26, 2023, at 12 p.m. at St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church with Rev. Anthony Colenberg officiating.

Burial will follow at Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2023, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Friday, May 26, 2023, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

“Nita” was born February 5, 1936, in Natchez, the daughter of Elizabeth T. Ridley and Leroy Ridley, Sr. She was educated at Clover Hill Secondary School in Natchez and was a homemaker. “Nita” enjoyed cooking, cleaning, and spending time with her family.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles Smith; parents; son, Isaac Barnes and a host of brothers and sisters.

“Nita” leaves to cherish her memories: daughters: Debra Barnes and Ashley S. Reynolds (Charles); son, Thomas Dunbar (Kanethia); granddaughter, Danielle Barnes; great-grandchildren: Anaya, Joshua, Josiah and Alayna Barnes and Jaxson Hunt; other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com