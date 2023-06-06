Sen. Butler seeks applicants for cash scholarships Published 12:40 pm Tuesday, June 6, 2023

State Sen. Kelvin E. Butler is seeking high school senior applicants for three $500 cash scholarships to be awarded in September to first year college students within Mississippi Senate District 38, which includes portions of Adams, Amite, Pike, Walthall, and all of Wilkinson counties.

Applicants must have lived within the district the past two years and maintain a 2.0 or “C” average. Students should be enrolled to begin college or community college for the 2023-2024 school year in Mississippi. A completed application, final transcript of grades and proof of parents’ income must be received by August 1, 2023, and addressed to Barbara Butler, 2018 Hawthorne Drive, McComb, Ms., 39648 or faxed to 601-359-9210. To receive an application email Senator Butler at senatorkelvinbutler@gmail.com. Applications must be typed or printed in black ink.

“I offer these scholarships as a means of giving students a financial cushion as they transition into college because I know situations sometimes arise that can rattle a freshman student to the point of causing them to withdraw from school, over a few hundred dollars,” Senator Butler said.

“Hopefully, the scholarships will help students to transition more easily into the world of higher education.”

For more information on the scholarships, please call Senator Butler at 601-680-4281.