Bessie Marie Daniels Perry Published 12:05 pm Friday, June 23, 2023

Aug. 1, 1935 – June 17, 2023

GLOSTER – Funeral services for Bessie Marie Daniels Perry, 87, of Gloster, who departed this earthly life on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in McComb, will be held 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Winans Chapel CME Church in Centerville, MS with Pastor Larry Lee officiating.

Burial will follow at Holly Grove Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 25, 2023, from 12 p.m. until time of the service at the church.

Bessie was born on Aug. 1, 1935, in Wilkinson County, the daughter of Elvira Newton Daniels and Monroe Daniels, Sr. She was educated in the Wilkinson County School District and furthered her education at Alcorn A&M College and University of Southern Mississippi. Bessie was an educator. Mrs. Perry was a member of Winans Chapel C.M.E. Church. She also held memberships with the National Educators Association of Teachers, Heroines of Jericho and the Stewardess Board. Bessie enjoyed gardening, baking, and teaching.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Archie Lee Perry; five brothers and seven sisters.

Bessie leaves to cherish her memories: her daughter, Angela “Nita” Perry; brother, Douglas Mars (Evelyn); grandson, Avery Perry, other relatives and friends.

