PHOTOS: Fast but mighty storm topples trees and power lines in city, county Published 9:10 am Wednesday, June 28, 2023

1 of 9

NATCHEZ — A quick but mighty storm shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday took down trees in the city and county, downing power lines and peeling away roofs.

Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson called the damaging weather straight-line winds and said at approximately 9 p.m. Tuesday, 3,000 households in the city were without power.

At about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Entergy still had 1,546 customers without power in the city and county, and Southwest Mississippi Electric Power Association said about 26 percent of its customers, or 1,466, were still without power at that time. Crews from both companies were out in force, working to restore power in Natchez and Adams County this morning.

“Natchez public works crews are out working to clear roadways. Police and fire personnel are assisting to maintain safety. Personnel are addressing downed trees and power lines in all areas of the city,” Gibson said.

Robert Bradford, director of Adams County Emergency Management Agency, said because of the downed power lines and power outages in parts of the city and county, the Adams County Safe Room will be open today for those who need to use it as a place to cool down from the extreme heat, or those who need to charge cell phones and the like.

“We are out clearing trees this morning,” Bradford said. “We weren’t able to do that last night because so many trees took power lines down along with them when they fell.”

He said one tree fell on a house on North Temple Road in Natchez, but no one was reported injured.